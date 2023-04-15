Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (opening tip at 6:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 4.5 (-128) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (-143)

The 28.3 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (29.5).

Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Mitchell's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-133) 8.5 (+105) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (+165)

The 14.5-point total set for Evan Mobley on Saturday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's over/under (2.5).

He has connected on 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (+100) 2.5 (-111) 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

The 21.6 points Darius Garland scores per game are 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Garland averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Garland averages 7.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Garland averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 7.5 (-139) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (-182)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Randle on Saturday is 0.6 lower than his scoring average of 25.1.

Randle has grabbed 10 boards per game, 2.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Randle has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.