After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Correa has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Correa has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
