Louie Varland will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins aiming to shut down Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 14 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 34 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 58 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Twins rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (2.46) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined .915 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Varland gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees W 11-2 Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Corey Kluber 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Tanner Houck 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Nick Pivetta

