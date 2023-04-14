How to Watch the Twins vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Louie Varland will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins aiming to shut down Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 14 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Fueled by 34 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 58 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Twins rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (2.46) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined .915 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Varland gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Hunter Brown
|4/10/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Dylan Cease
|4/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Lance Lynn
|4/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|4/13/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Jhony Brito
|4/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gerrit Cole
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Corey Kluber
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Tanner Houck
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Nick Pivetta
