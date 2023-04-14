Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees head into the second of a four-game series against Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Twins have +145 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Twins games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in four of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 5-2 6-3 3-1 9-3 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.