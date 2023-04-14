Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) and Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) will clash on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Anthony Edwards and Josh Giddey are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Thunder, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves lost to the Lakers 108-102 in OT. With 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24 11 5 0 3 2 Mike Conley 23 4 4 3 1 6 Taurean Prince 14 3 0 3 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is tops on his squad in points per game (24.6), and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert puts up a team-high 11.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 65.9% from the floor (third in NBA).

Kyle Anderson puts up 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Mike Conley paces the Timberwolves at 6.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Jaylen Nowell puts up 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 29% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 10.9 12.2 2.4 0.7 1 0 Anthony Edwards 19.1 4.1 3.5 1.1 0.7 2 Kyle Anderson 10.5 6 6.3 1.2 1 0.8 Mike Conley 16.3 3.1 5.2 1.1 0.2 2.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.6 6.4 2.9 0.4 0.3 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.