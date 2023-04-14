The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 42 times.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 231.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 37 games this season and won 20 (54.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1 Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 games on the road.

The Timberwolves record 115.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.

When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 22-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 22-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-9 32-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-11

