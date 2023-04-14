On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and seven RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .255 this season with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cortes (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.