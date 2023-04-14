Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and seven RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .255 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cortes (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.