Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jose Miranda -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has a double and five walks while batting .212.
- In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Miranda has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- Miranda has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cortes (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
