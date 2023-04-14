Jose Miranda -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has a double and five walks while batting .212.
  • In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Miranda has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cortes (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
