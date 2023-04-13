The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will send Jhony Brito and Joe Ryan to the mound, respectively, on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 10 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Minnesota ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .351 this season.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 47 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Twins rank 19th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (2.50) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a .954 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan heads to the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Astros W 9-6 Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Corey Kluber 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Tanner Houck

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.