Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Jeffers got a hit in 31 of 67 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 10.4% of his games last season (67 in all), going deep in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 of 67 games last season (25.4%), Jeffers drove in a run, and eight of those games (11.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He came around to score in 19 of his 67 games a season ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Brito (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
