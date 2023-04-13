Kyle Garlick plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins face off against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

  • Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • In 40.9% of his games last year (27 of 66), Garlick got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (seven of 66), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garlick picked up an RBI in 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.6%).
  • He touched home plate in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with more than one run in 6.1% of those games (four).

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 36
.271 AVG .209
.348 OBP .240
.390 SLG .462
3 XBH 9
2 HR 7
4 RBI 14
20/4 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 37
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allowed the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Brito (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
