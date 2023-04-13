Jets vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3, winners of three straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Thursday, April 13 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-190)
|Jets (+160)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 15 (46.9%).
- Winnipeg is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.
Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|266 (12th)
|Goals
|244 (21st)
|218 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (10th)
|63 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|51 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (7th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 8.5 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Jets have scored 244 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 220 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +24 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
