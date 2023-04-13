The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3, winners of three straight) at Ball Arena. The matchup on Thursday, April 13 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-190) Jets (+160) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 15 (46.9%).

Winnipeg is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.

Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 266 (12th) Goals 244 (21st) 218 (7th) Goals Allowed 220 (10th) 63 (6th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 51 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 8.5 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Jets have scored 244 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 220 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +24 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

