How to Watch the Jets vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Avalanche-Jets matchup will air on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-1 COL
|11/29/2022
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-0 WPG
|10/19/2022
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-3 (F/OT) WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 220 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 10th in the NHL.
- With 244 goals (3.0 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|81
|32
|49
|81
|40
|41
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 218 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche rank 12th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|69
|39
|68
|107
|46
|42
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|80
|54
|48
|102
|42
|60
|49.3%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|80
|17
|35
|52
|28
|27
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
