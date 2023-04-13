The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Jets matchup will air on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Jets vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Jets Avalanche 5-1 COL 11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG 10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 220 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 10th in the NHL.

With 244 goals (3.0 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 81 32 49 81 40 41 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 218 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche rank 12th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players