Jets vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) on the road on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.
The Jets are 7-3-0 over their last 10 games, totaling 30 goals while conceding 18 in that time. On 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (13.9%).
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Thursday's matchup.
Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-280)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.0
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.6)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets (46-32-3 overall) have posted a record of 10-3-13 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.
- Winnipeg has 13 points (6-8-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Jets have scored at least three goals 45 times, earning 81 points from those matchups (40-4-1).
- This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 17-12-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents 41 times this season, and earned 46 points in those games.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.01
|21st
|10th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|2.72
|9th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.4
|20th
|17th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|10th
|6th
|24.8%
|Power Play %
|19.5%
|22nd
|17th
|79.0%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|5th
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
