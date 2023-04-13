The Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) on the road on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Jets are 7-3-0 over their last 10 games, totaling 30 goals while conceding 18 in that time. On 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (13.9%).

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Thursday's matchup.

Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-280)

Avalanche (-280) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (46-32-3 overall) have posted a record of 10-3-13 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has 13 points (6-8-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Jets have scored at least three goals 45 times, earning 81 points from those matchups (40-4-1).

This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 17-12-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 41 times this season, and earned 46 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.01 21st 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.4 20th 17th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 6th 24.8% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 17th 79.0% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 5th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.