On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Giolito (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
