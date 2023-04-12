The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Jeffers had a hit 31 times last year in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He went yard in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (seven of 67), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 of 67 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He touched home plate in 28.4% of his games last year (19 of 67), with more than one run on five occasions (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Giolito (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
