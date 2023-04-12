The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Jeffers had a hit 31 times last year in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He went yard in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (seven of 67), including 3% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 of 67 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 28.4% of his games last year (19 of 67), with more than one run on five occasions (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 33 .230 AVG .188 .319 OBP .254 .380 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 34 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

