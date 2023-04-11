Wild vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last outing, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Wild vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild are 37-18 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota has gone 37-15 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (71.2% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.
Wild vs. Jets Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|235 (24th)
|Goals
|241 (21st)
|212 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (10th)
|53 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (5th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 24th in the NHL with 235 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Wild have been one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 212 goals to rank third.
- They're ranked 12th in the league with a +23 goal differential .
