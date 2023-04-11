The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3. The Wild took down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets have put up a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 goals while giving up 20 in that time. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in five goals (13.9% conversion rate).

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 45-32-3 overall record.

Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has 13 points (6-8-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Jets have scored more than two goals 44 times, earning 79 points from those matchups (39-4-1).

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 34 points with a record of 17-12-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 44 points in those games.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 23rd 2.94 Goals Scored 3.01 21st 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.74 10th 18th 31 Shots 30.6 20th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 14th 21.5% Power Play % 19.7% 22nd 11th 81.6% Penalty Kill % 82.7% 5th

Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

