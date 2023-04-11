Jets vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3. The Wild took down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
The Jets have put up a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 goals while giving up 20 in that time. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in five goals (13.9% conversion rate).
Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.8
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 45-32-3 overall record.
- Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.
- Winnipeg has 13 points (6-8-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Jets have scored more than two goals 44 times, earning 79 points from those matchups (39-4-1).
- This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 34 points with a record of 17-12-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 24-13-1 (49 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 44 points in those games.
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|23rd
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|3.01
|21st
|4th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|10th
|18th
|31
|Shots
|30.6
|20th
|17th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|10th
|14th
|21.5%
|Power Play %
|19.7%
|22nd
|11th
|81.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.7%
|5th
Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
