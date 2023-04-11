Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (6-4) and the Chicago White Sox (5-6) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-0) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- This season, the Twins have won six out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has played as favorites of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 40 (four per game).
- The Twins have a 2.63 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|L 5-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|W 9-6
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 15
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 16
|@ Yankees
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gerrit Cole
