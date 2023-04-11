Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
  • Larnach has had a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
