After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is batting .077 with a walk.
  • Gordon has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lynn (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
