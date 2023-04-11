After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 50.0% of his games last season (nine of 18), Wallner had a base hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went yard in two of 18 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his 18 games a year ago, Wallner picked up an RBI (six times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in four of his 18 games last year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 6 GP 12 .167 AVG .231 .318 OBP .318 .389 SLG .359 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)