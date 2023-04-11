Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)
- Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 50.0% of his games last season (nine of 18), Wallner had a base hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went yard in two of 18 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his 18 games a year ago, Wallner picked up an RBI (six times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in four of his 18 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.231
|.318
|OBP
|.318
|.389
|SLG
|.359
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.