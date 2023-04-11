Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3 to see the match unfold as the Jets attempt to take down the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Jets vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/8/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 MIN 12/27/2022 Jets Wild 4-1 MIN 11/23/2022 Wild Jets 6-1 MIN

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

The Jets' 241 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 80 32 49 81 40 41 25% Joshua Morrissey 77 16 58 74 58 36 - Mark Scheifele 80 41 26 67 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 72 27 35 62 46 40 49.2% Blake Wheeler 71 16 39 55 27 44 51.7%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 210 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Wild rank 24th in the NHL with 231 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

