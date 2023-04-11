Jets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3. The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Jets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg is 12-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
Jets vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|235 (24th)
|Goals
|241 (21st)
|212 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (10th)
|53 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (5th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In Winnipeg's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have scored 241 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the league.
- The Jets are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +22.
