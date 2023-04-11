The Minnesota Wild (46-24-10) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (45-32-3) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3. The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Jets (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 12-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Jets vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 235 (24th) Goals 241 (21st) 212 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (10th) 53 (15th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (5th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.

Jets Advanced Stats

In Winnipeg's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have scored 241 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 21st in the league.

The Jets are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +22.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.