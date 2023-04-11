On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with three extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Buxton has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.