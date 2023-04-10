Wild vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) at United Center on Monday, April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Blackhawks are on a four-game home losing streak.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-305)
|Blackhawks (+255)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been favored on the moneyline 54 times this season, and have gone 36-18 in those games.
- Minnesota has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -305 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wild a 75.3% chance to win.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|231 (24th)
|Goals
|191 (32nd)
|210 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|288 (27th)
|53 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (29th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (18th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over three times.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 24th in the NHL with 231 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- The Wild have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (+21) ranks them 13th in the league.
