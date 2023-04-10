Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (6-3) and the Chicago White Sox (4-6) matching up at Target Field (on April 10) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 3-2 victory for the Twins.
The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (0-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Dylan Cease (1-0) for the Chicago White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Twins Performance Insights
- This season, the Twins have been favored seven times and won six of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 6-1 when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Minnesota ranks 23rd in the majors with 37 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|L 1-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|L 5-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|W 9-6
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 15
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.