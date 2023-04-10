Trevor Larnach -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .439, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 77th in slugging.
  • Larnach has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.8 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
