Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Gordon -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .091 with a walk.
- Twice in eight games this season, Gordon has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.80).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
