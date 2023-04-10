After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has two doubles while hitting .194.
  • Taylor has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 6.80 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Cease (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.