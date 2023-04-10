Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)
- Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Wallner got a hit nine times last season in 18 games (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He homered in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner picked up an RBI in six games last year out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.231
|.318
|OBP
|.318
|.389
|SLG
|.359
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cease (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
