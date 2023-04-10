The Winnipeg Jets (44-32-3) host the San Jose Sharks (22-41-16), who have fallen in three straight, on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-315) Sharks (+260) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have compiled a 27-17 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -315 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 75.9%.

Jets vs. Sharks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 235 (22nd) Goals 228 (25th) 217 (10th) Goals Allowed 301 (30th) 50 (17th) Power Play Goals 39 (26th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (3rd)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg went over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 235 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Jets have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 217 (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .

