Jets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (44-32-3) host the San Jose Sharks (22-41-16), who have fallen in three straight, on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-315)
|Sharks (+260)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have compiled a 27-17 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Winnipeg has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -315 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 75.9%.
Jets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|235 (22nd)
|Goals
|228 (25th)
|217 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|301 (30th)
|50 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (26th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (3rd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg went over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 235 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Jets have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 217 (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .
