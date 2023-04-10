The Winnipeg Jets (44-32-3) host the San Jose Sharks (22-41-16), who have lost three in a row, on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have put up a 6-4-0 record after putting up 24 total goals (three power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 7.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will secure the win in Monday's matchup.

Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Jets 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-340)

Jets (-340) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-2.5)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 10-3-13 in overtime contests on their way to a 44-32-3 overall record.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).

In the 15 games this season the Jets recorded just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has finished 6-8-1 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 13 points).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 43 games (38-4-1, 77 points).

In the 29 games when Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 17-12-0 record (34 points).

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 23-13-1 (47 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 21-17-2 to record 44 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 2.89 25th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.81 30th 20th 30.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 24th 19.1% Power Play % 18.7% 25th 5th 82.8% Penalty Kill % 83.3% 4th

Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

