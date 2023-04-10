How to Watch the Jets vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped three straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Sharks-Jets matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/28/2023
|Sharks
|Jets
|3-0 SJ
|3/6/2023
|Jets
|Sharks
|3-2 (F/OT) SJ
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Jets rank 22nd in the league with 235 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|79
|31
|48
|79
|40
|40
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|76
|15
|56
|71
|58
|34
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|79
|40
|25
|65
|42
|60
|48.2%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|71
|26
|35
|61
|46
|38
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|70
|16
|39
|55
|27
|43
|50%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks give up 3.8 goals per game (301 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Sharks have 228 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|79
|23
|75
|98
|98
|79
|0%
|Logan Couture
|79
|27
|39
|66
|32
|69
|47.5%
|Tomas Hertl
|76
|22
|39
|61
|37
|47
|55%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|69
|15
|18
|33
|25
|36
|62.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.