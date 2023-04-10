Having dropped three straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Sharks-Jets matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/28/2023 Sharks Jets 3-0 SJ
3/6/2023 Jets Sharks 3-2 (F/OT) SJ

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The Jets rank 22nd in the league with 235 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 79 31 48 79 40 40 25%
Joshua Morrissey 76 15 56 71 58 34 -
Mark Scheifele 79 40 25 65 42 60 48.2%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 71 26 35 61 46 38 49%
Blake Wheeler 70 16 39 55 27 43 50%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks give up 3.8 goals per game (301 in total), 30th in the league.
  • The Sharks have 228 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 79 23 75 98 98 79 0%
Logan Couture 79 27 39 66 32 69 47.5%
Tomas Hertl 76 22 39 61 37 47 55%
Alexander Barabanov 68 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 69 15 18 33 25 36 62.5%

