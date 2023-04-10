Having dropped three straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Sharks-Jets matchup on ESPN+, SNW, and NBCS-CA.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/28/2023 Sharks Jets 3-0 SJ 3/6/2023 Jets Sharks 3-2 (F/OT) SJ

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 217 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets rank 22nd in the league with 235 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 79 31 48 79 40 40 25% Joshua Morrissey 76 15 56 71 58 34 - Mark Scheifele 79 40 25 65 42 60 48.2% Pierre-Luc Dubois 71 26 35 61 46 38 49% Blake Wheeler 70 16 39 55 27 43 50%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks give up 3.8 goals per game (301 in total), 30th in the league.

The Sharks have 228 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players