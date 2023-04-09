The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) play the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) on April 9, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 31-14 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.

When Minnesota totals more than 112.5 points, it is 28-16.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average 116 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this year, allowing 115.2 points per game, compared to 116.6 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Timberwolves have performed better at home this year, sinking 12.3 per game, compared to 12 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.6% clip away from home.

