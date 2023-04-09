After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .214 with two doubles.
  • Taylor has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.