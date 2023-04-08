The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) on April 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 22-5 when it shoots better than 50.7% from the field.
  • The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
  • The Timberwolves average 7.4 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Spurs allow (122.8).
  • Minnesota is 15-6 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • The Timberwolves are averaging 116 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Minnesota is giving up 115.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.3.
  • When playing at home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (37%).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Austin Rivers Questionable Illness
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee
Naz Reid Out Wrist

