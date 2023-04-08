Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Gordon (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon has while hitting .063.
- Gordon produced a hit in one of six games so far this year.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
- Garcia (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
