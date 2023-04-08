After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .250 with two doubles.

Taylor has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Taylor has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

