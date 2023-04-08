The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has four walks while hitting .231.
  • In four of seven games this year, Miranda has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.