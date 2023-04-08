Jets vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3), coming off a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the Nashville Predators (40-30-8) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Predators took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 in their most recent game.
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-165)
|Predators (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 26 of their 43 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.5%).
- Winnipeg has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Jets have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Jets vs. Predators Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|233 (22nd)
|Goals
|214 (28th)
|217 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (12th)
|50 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Winnipeg hit the over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets have scored 2.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 233 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Jets are ranked 10th in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.