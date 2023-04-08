The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3), coming off a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the Nashville Predators (40-30-8) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Predators took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 in their most recent game.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-165) Predators (+140) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 26 of their 43 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.5%).

Winnipeg has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Jets have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Jets vs. Predators Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 233 (22nd) Goals 214 (28th) 217 (10th) Goals Allowed 225 (12th) 50 (17th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg hit the over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Jets have scored 2.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 233 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Jets are ranked 10th in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.