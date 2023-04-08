The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3) and Nashville Predators (40-30-8) square off at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Jets lost to the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0 while totaling 22 goals against 22 goals allowed. On 40 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (7.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Jets 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-180)

Jets (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (43-32-3 overall) have a 10-3-13 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).

In the 15 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has finished 5-8-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Jets have scored more than two goals 43 times, and are 38-4-1 in those games (to register 77 points).

In the 29 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 17-12-0 to register 34 points.

In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 22-13-1 (45 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Jets finished 21-17-2 in those matchups (44 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 22nd 2.99 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 21st 30.4 Shots 29.6 24th 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 24th 19.3% Power Play % 18.4% 26th 6th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.