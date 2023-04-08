Jets vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3) and Nashville Predators (40-30-8) square off at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Jets lost to the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0 while totaling 22 goals against 22 goals allowed. On 40 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (7.5%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Jets 3, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.8
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.1)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets (43-32-3 overall) have a 10-3-13 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).
- In the 15 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.
- Winnipeg has finished 5-8-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).
- The Jets have scored more than two goals 43 times, and are 38-4-1 in those games (to register 77 points).
- In the 29 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 17-12-0 to register 34 points.
- In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 22-13-1 (45 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Jets finished 21-17-2 in those matchups (44 points).
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|22nd
|2.99
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|10th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|12th
|21st
|30.4
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|10th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|26th
|24th
|19.3%
|Power Play %
|18.4%
|26th
|6th
|82.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|10th
Jets vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
