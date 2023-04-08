On Saturday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 66.7% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Buxton has not driven in a run this year.
  • In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 10 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Astros will send Garcia (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
