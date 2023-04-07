When the (4-2) square off against the (3-4) at Target Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET, Sonny Gray will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 1).

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Trevor Larnach hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Twins have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Astros this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+100) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jose Miranda 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Trevor Larnach 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.