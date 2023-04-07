The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .143 with four walks.

In three of six games this season, Miranda got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Miranda has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

