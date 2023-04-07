Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 50 of 92 games last season (54.3%) Buxton got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
- In 24 of 92 games last year, he homered (26.1%). He went deep in 7.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored in 44.6% of his games last year (41 of 92), with more than one run on 17 occasions (18.5%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
