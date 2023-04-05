How to Watch the Twins vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa among those expected to produce at the plate.
Twins vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 178 home runs ranked 13th in Major League Baseball.
- The Twins were 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 last season.
- Minnesota's .248 batting average ranked 11th in the majors last season.
- Minnesota scored the 17th-most runs in the majors last season with 696 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.
- Minnesota struck out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- The Twins pitched to a 3.98 last season, which ranked 19th in baseball.
- Minnesota had a combined WHIP of 1.246 as a pitching staff, which ranked 13th in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez heads to the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
|4/1/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Lyles
|4/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brad Keller
|4/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-1
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Johnny Cueto
|4/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jose Urquidy
|4/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Luis Garcia
|4/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Hunter Brown
|4/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Dylan Cease
|4/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Lance Lynn
