The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 178 home runs ranked 13th in Major League Baseball.

The Twins were 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 last season.

Minnesota's .248 batting average ranked 11th in the majors last season.

Minnesota scored the 17th-most runs in the majors last season with 696 (4.3 per game).

The Twins had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.

Minnesota struck out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

The Twins pitched to a 3.98 last season, which ranked 19th in baseball.

Minnesota had a combined WHIP of 1.246 as a pitching staff, which ranked 13th in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez heads to the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins W 11-1 Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn

