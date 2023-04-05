Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games last year (70 of 124), Taylor had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor picked up an RBI in 30 games last season out of 124 (24.2%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He scored a run in 45 of his 124 games a season ago (36.3%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.2%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.283
|.399
|SLG
|.316
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|40/16
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (49.2%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (23.7%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (18.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
