On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Miranda reached base via a hit in 76 of 125 games last season (60.8%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miranda picked up an RBI in 43 of 125 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He crossed the plate in 40 of 125 games last season (32.0%), including scoring more than once in 4.0% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 65
.277 AVG .260
.347 OBP .306
.426 SLG .426
18 XBH 22
6 HR 9
32 RBI 34
41/19 K/BB 50/9
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 68
35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.