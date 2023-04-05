Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)
- Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Miranda reached base via a hit in 76 of 125 games last season (60.8%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).
- He took the pitcher deep in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Miranda picked up an RBI in 43 of 125 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He crossed the plate in 40 of 125 games last season (32.0%), including scoring more than once in 4.0% of his games (five times).
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|41/19
|K/BB
|50/9
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|35 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|22 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (26.5%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|23 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
