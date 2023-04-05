Jets vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (43-31-3), winners of three home games in a row, host the Calgary Flames (36-27-15) at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet.
Jets vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-130)
|Flames (+110)
|6
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 61.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (26-16).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 21-14 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- The Jets have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 33 of 77 games this season.
Jets vs. Flames Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|232 (21st)
|Goals
|248 (16th)
|214 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (16th)
|49 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (17th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (13th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Three of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 232 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Jets are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 214 total goals (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 14th in the league with a +18 goal differential .
