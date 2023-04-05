The Winnipeg Jets (43-31-3), winners of three home games in a row, host the Calgary Flames (36-27-15) at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet.

Jets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet

ESPN+ and SportsNet Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Flames (+110) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 61.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (26-16).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 21-14 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

The Jets have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 33 of 77 games this season.

Jets vs. Flames Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 232 (21st) Goals 248 (16th) 214 (10th) Goals Allowed 241 (16th) 49 (17th) Power Play Goals 49 (17th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (13th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.

Jets Advanced Stats

Three of Winnipeg's past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 232 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Jets are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 214 total goals (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +18 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.